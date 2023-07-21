Welcome to a visual celebration of parrots, rendered in 81 vibrant hand-colored plates from our 1884 edition of "Parrots in Captivity." Featuring diverse species such as cockatoos, parakeets, and more, each engraved plate tells a story — not just of parrots, but of the innovations in printing technology in the 19th century. The works of artist A.F. Lydon and engraver Benjamin Fawcett come to life on each luminous plate with their meticulous attention to detail and use of the groundbreaking chromoxylography printing technique. We have curated these magnificent plates for free download and use under the CC0 license.