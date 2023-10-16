The Great and Small Game of India, Burma, & Tibet
Animal and wildlife illustrations from The Great and Small Game of India, Burma, & Tibet by naturalist and geologist Richard Lydekker (1849-1915). We have digitally enhanced these vintage lithograph plates from our own original 1900 edition of the book. These illustrations are indispensable to the study of natural history of South Asia. Download these public domain artworks and use for free under the CC0 license
17 results