Watercolor cactus and flower illustrations from Familie der Cacteen. We are delighted to have acquired this collection of unpublished original paintings from an unknown artist (1893-1905). These vintage drawings capture fascinating cacti and succulents from South America and around the world. They include famous breeds like Easter cactus, Opuntia, Echeveria, and Peyote, in vibrant colors and rich detail. We've scanned and enhanced these cactus lover's treasures and made them available to the public domain for the first time under the CC0 license for you to download and enjoy.