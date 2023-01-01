Le Jardin des Plantes
Vintage flower, butterfly & bird illustrations from Le Jardin des Plantes by French 19th century naturalist illustrator Paul Gervais and publisher L. Curmer (Henri Léon). Beautiful floral, animal and nature hand-colored plates from our own original 1842 edition of the book. We have digitally enhanced these colorful public domain art prints, and they are free to both use and download under the CC0 license.
Vintage flower, butterfly & bird illustrations from Le Jardin des Plantes by French 19th century naturalist illustrator Paul Gervais and publisher L. Curmer (Henri Léon). Beautiful floral, animal and nature hand-colored plates from our own original 1842 edition of the book. We have digitally enhanced these colorful public domain art prints, and they are free to both use and download under the CC0 license.
32 results