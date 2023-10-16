Enjoy beautiful public domain traditional Japanese illustrations and backgrounds from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts of Japan by George Ashdown Audsley ( G.A. Audsley). Audsley was a prominent figure in English decorative design and one of the earliest British specialists in Japanese art. In this remarkable collection, you'll find stunning examples of Japanese paintings, prints, embroidery, lacquer work, and cloisonné, as well as ivory and porcelain art pieces. All are free to download and use under the CC0 license.

