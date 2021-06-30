Abraham Mignon
Admire another distinguished collection of flowers and fruits from Abraham Mignon (1640–1679). In the golden age of the Netherlands, Mignon was an artist who was excellent in painting still-life of fruits, flowers and birds. His favorite artwork composition was a feature of a flower or fruit, with red or white around the centre of the canvas, harmonised in a bouquet or other objects, and a black background to contrast the main subjects. This public domain collection is all free for you to download under the CC0 license.
