Adolphe Leon Willette
Adolphe Léon Willette (1857-1926) was a French painter, illustrator, caricaturist, and lithographer. He contributed to several journals with somewhat questionable political views. However, he is mainly known as the architect of the famous Moulin Rouge cabaret. We have digitally enhanced some of his public domain artworks. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.
Adolphe Léon Willette (1857-1926) was a French painter, illustrator, caricaturist, and lithographer. He contributed to several journals with somewhat questionable political views. However, he is mainly known as the architect of the famous Moulin Rouge cabaret. We have digitally enhanced some of his public domain artworks. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.