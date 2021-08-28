Aert Schouman (1710-1792) was a Dutch painter known for his beautiful bird paintings as well as still life, portraits and historical artworks. He was a versatile man and teacher, with talents as a glass engraver, painter of wall-hangings, printmaker, collector and dealer. His art usually incorporated biblical and mythological themes, along with natural studies. His skill of combining scientific truth with decorative aspects of nature were highly prized by collectors and royals. Schouman’s ornithological presentations are among the best paintings of natural history and valuable records of the eighteenth century aesthetic. We have digitally enhanced some of his public domain art. They are free to download under the CC0 license.