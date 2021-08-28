rawpixel
Albert Joseph Moore

Albert Joseph Moore (1841-1893), son of portrait painter William Moore, was a British academic and classicist painter, known for draped female figures in luxurious and decadent settings. He was one of the leading artists of Aestheticism, a colourist with great sensitivity. We have digitally enhanced some of his beautiful public domain paintings. These artworks are free to download and use under the CC0 license.

