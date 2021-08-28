Christian paintings, woodcuts and landscapes by the German Renaissance master Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528). Dürer's pieces on Christian themes and allegory are considered to be the finest examples of the Northern Renaissance. One of Dürer's most famous works on Christ is his "Crucifixion" woodcut (1503). The piece demonstrates Dürer's mastery of the medium and deep understanding of Christian symbolism. The work depicts the crucifixion of Christ in a powerful and realistic manner, with an emphasis on the suffering and sacrifice of Christ. Dürer began his career as an apprentice in Nuremberg to the master craftsman Michael Wolgemut. He later became the founding member of the city's painters' guild and was an active member of humanist circles prominent in Nuremberg at the time. We have curated this collection of illustrations available for you to download for free, for both personal and commercial purposes, under the CC0 license.