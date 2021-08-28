rawpixel
Christian paintings, woodcuts and landscapes by the German Renaissance master Albrecht D&uuml;rer (1471-1528).&nbsp;D&uuml;rer&#39;s&nbsp;pieces on&nbsp;Christian themes and allegory are considered to be the finest examples of the Northern Renaissance.&nbsp;One of D&uuml;rer&#39;s most famous works on Christ is his &quot;Crucifixion&quot; woodcut (1503). The piece demonstrates D&uuml;rer&#39;s mastery&nbsp;of the medium and deep understanding of Christian symbolism. The work depicts the crucifixion of Christ in a powerful and realistic manner, with an emphasis on the suffering and sacrifice of Christ.&nbsp;D&uuml;rer&nbsp;began his career as an apprentice in Nuremberg to the master craftsman Michael Wolgemut. He later became the founding member of the city&#39;s painters&#39; guild and was an active member of humanist circles prominent in Nuremberg at the time.&nbsp;We have curated this collection of illustrations available for you to download for free, for both personal and commercial purposes, under the CC0 license.

