Alfred Sisley (1839–1899), an English impressionist artist, was renowned for his breathtaking impressionist landscape paintings. Born in 1839 to a wealthy family in Paris, Sisley spent most of his life in France. Despite being intended for a career in commerce, he rebelled and pursued his passion for painting as an amateur in the studio of Charles Gleyre, where he befriended artists Claude Monet and Pierre-Auguste Renoir. The financial loss of his family in the Franco-German War led Sisley to make a career out of his art, though it left him financially distressed. It wasn't until after his passing in 1899 that the true value of his work was recognized. Now, you can enjoy these digitally enhanced, public domain paintings by Sisley for free under the CC0 license.