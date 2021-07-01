Enjoy this collection of illustrations and costume & stage designs by William Penhallow Henderson (1877–1943) for the play adaptation Alice in Wonderland (1915) based on the famous and beloved classic: Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Penhallow designed these costumes for The Players Producing Company of Chicago in 1915. Henderson is best known for his post-impressionist pastel and oil paintings, furniture designs, stage designs, and innovative architecture in the US. His artworks later influenced the avant-garde and conservative painters in the American Southwest. Meet Alice, The White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, The Queen of Hearts, and your favorite characters, through Henderson's imaginative public domain illustrations that we've digitalized and released under the CC0 license.