Arnold Peter Weisz-Kubínčan (1898 – 1945), a Jewish Slovak painter was considered to be one of the most original artistic expressions in Slovak interwar art. He strove for an original connection of expressionist style with traditional folk-genre painting. He was inspired by the beautiful nature of Orava region in northern Slovakia. As a result, his paintings demonstrate the hidden drama and an unseen rhythm of the landscape. Unsettling colour tensions and fluttering lines are palpable in his works, which powerfully demonstrate the hidden drama and an unseen rhythm of the landscape. Kubínčan persistently depicted the strife for unity with nature and the desire for freedom, symbolised in one of his greatest works by the running (or flying) horse. Horses in motion are a repeating motif in Kubínčan's paintings and drawings, often in restless or defiant poses. In 1945, He died while being transported to a concentration camp. These historically significant artworks are free to download and use under the creative commons license.