Arthur Dove was a Modernist American artist well known for landscapes and abstract paintings. Dove produced commercial illustration works for magazines including Harper’s Magazine. After returning from Paris, Dove met Alfred Stieglitz who mentored him. During his life, he created a number of inventive and distinguishing artworks using stylize abstract forms, often representing nature including sunrise, trees, water, waterfall, and thunderstorm. Dove’s fame continued to grow after his death. He is said to influence the first generation of Abstract Expressionists, such as Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko. We've curated some of his best printable high quality public domain artworks, for you to download for free under the Creative Commons 0 license.