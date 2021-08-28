rawpixel
Arthur Fitzwilliam Tait

Abstract figure drawings and sketches by British American Arthur Fitzwilliam Tait (1819-1905). His notable oil paintings and prints of landscapes and animals&nbsp;capture&nbsp;the beauty of nature in a way that is both realistic and deeply evocative. Tait was a member of the Hudson River School of Art, a movement known for its romantic and idealized depictions of the American landscape. We have curated this collection of illustrations available for you to download for free, for both personal and commercial purposes, under the CC0 license.&nbsp;

