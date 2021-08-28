This 1913 edition of Bairei Gakan (Mirror of Bairei Paintings or Bairei Pictures) is by Kōno Bairei, one of the leading kacho-ga (birds and flowers) artists of the Meiji era. Bairei's ukiyo-e woodblock prints depict the beauty of the seasons and nature through his delicate lines and subject matter which include animals, insects, samurai, and the iconic Fuji Mountain.

We digitally enhanced the prints from our own original seven book set. To share these iconic Japanese illustrations with you, we have made them in high-resolution quality and free to download for both personal and commercial use under the CC0 license.