Bernard Boutet de Monvel (1881-1949) was a French painter, etcher, sculptor, fashion illustrator, commercial artist, interior decorator, and pioneer of the Art Deco movement. He was an heir to a family tradition of artistic talents in opera literature and publishing. During World War I, his career came to a temporary halt and he joined the French forces, where he was wounded in the battle of Marne. Boutet de Monvel’s illustrated fashion designs for the famed courtier Paul Poiret, and worked with clients from high society France and the United States. We have digitally enhanced his illustrations and they are available to download for free under the Creative Commons 0 license.