rawpixel
Public Domain Shin Bijutsukai
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain Shin Bijutsukai
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Shin Bijutsukai

Japanese woodblock prints from our own original edition of Shin–Bijutsukai, a Japanese design magazine issued in the early 1900s. A beautiful collection of various public domain designs by the famous artists. All available under the CC0 license and can be downloaded for free.

CuratedPopularNew