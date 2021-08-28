Shin Bijutsukai
Japanese woodblock prints from our own original edition of Shin–Bijutsukai, a Japanese design magazine issued in the early 1900s. A beautiful collection of various public domain designs by the famous artists. All available under the CC0 license and can be downloaded for free.
