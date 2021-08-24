Broadway Underground Railway
Explore the Beach Pneumatic Transit, the precursor of the underground public transit system of New York City. These vintage illustrations of the Broadway Underground Railway (1872) by the New York Parcel Dispatch Company show meticulously detailed drawings of the underground tunneling machines and the pneumatic passenger cars. We've published these free drawings under a CC0 license so you can enjoy and download the images for both personal and commercial use.
