Bruno Liljefors
Nordic animals and wildlife artworks by Swedish artist Bruno Liljefors (1860-1939). These beautiful nature motifs of animals in dramatic scenes, predator and prey, are captured in genuine and realistic paintings, with incredible detail. Bruno is regarded as one of the most important wildlife artists of the 19th century. Download and use the public domain paintings for free under the CC0 license.
