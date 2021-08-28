Blessed are they who see beautiful things in humble places where other people see nothing. — Camille Pissarro

Camille Pissarro (1830-1903) was born on St.Thomas (now the US Virgin Islands) to a Portuguese father and a Dominican mother. He went to Paris to study art at Ecole des Beaux-Arts. He was an early pioneer of pointillism and neo-impressionism and later became a mentor of many famous impressionist painters including Cezanne, Manet, Renoir, and Gauguin. His paintings depicted rural and urban French landscapes and lifestyle. Many of his works politically captured images of peasants and laborers. Today, he is considered the father of impressionism. We have digitally enhanced some of his popular artworks. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.