Chaïm Soutine

Cha&iuml;m Soutine (1893-1943) was a Russian-born&nbsp;French painter who made a significant contribution to expressionist art movement. He was born in a poor Jewish family in Belorussia&nbsp;before moving to Paris where he spent most of his life. His style is unique, involving impasto technique, expressive brushwork and the portrayal of human&rsquo;s psychology. His paintings are closely associated with the expressionist art of the early 20th century and many consider them to be a bridge between more traditional styles and abstract expressionism. His famous works include Page Boy at Maxim&rsquo;s and Carcass of Beef. You can download the beautiful public domain/CC0 artworks in this collection for free.

