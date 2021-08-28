Charles Antoine Lemaire
Cactus illustrations from Iconographie Descriptive des Cactées by Charles Antoine Lemaire (1800–1871), French botanist and botanical author. Lemaire developed his botanical interest and published numerous papers on cacti and succulents. We have digitally enhanced illustrations from his notable cactus book into high resolution quality. They are free to download and use for either personal or commercial purpose under the CC0 license.
