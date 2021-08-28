Detailed illustrations and watercolors of animals and birds by the British artist Charles Hamilton Smith (1776-1859). Smith worked with a variety of mediums, including engraving and lithography, to create beautiful and scientifically accurate depictions of the natural world. He served in the British army and was a member of the Zoological Society of London. He studied under ornithologist and artist John James Audubon. His works not only capture the beauty and diversity of the animal kingdom but also serve as an important historical and scientific record of the time. We have curated this collection of works that are available for you to download for free, for both personal and commercial purposes, under the CC0 license.