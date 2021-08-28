Chinese Costumes
Vintage Chinese Qing dynasty costumes and fashion illustrations from own original 1932 edition of Chinese Costumes by various artists. We have digitalized these public domain vintage Qing dynasty ancient clothes and dresses drawings and made them available under the CC0 license for you to and use them in your remix and other design projects. Enjoy!
