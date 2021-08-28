Cho Senshu - One Thousand Butterflies
Vintage Japanese butterfly prints from Kamisaka Sekka's Chō senshu - One Thousand Butterflies. Incredible digitally enhanced woodblock prints from our own 1904 edition, featuring Rinpa style butterfly prints in experimental colors, shapes and compositions. Download and enjoy these public domain artworks for free under the CC0 license.
Vintage Japanese butterfly prints from Kamisaka Sekka's Chō senshu - One Thousand Butterflies. Incredible digitally enhanced woodblock prints from our own 1904 edition, featuring Rinpa style butterfly prints in experimental colors, shapes and compositions. Download and enjoy these public domain artworks for free under the CC0 license.