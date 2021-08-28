rawpixel
Christen Købke

Portraits, landscapes and the beauty of Scandinavian nature by Christen K&oslash;bke (1810-1848). &ldquo;The Danish master of light&rdquo; was one of the best-known artists of the Danish Golden Age. Born in Copenhagen, K&oslash;bke trained at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts, where he studied under the portrait painter C.A Lorentzen. It was here that he was introduced to plein-air painting, which became the hallmark of his later work.&nbsp;These beautiful public domain paintings have been digitally enhanced and are free to download and use under the CC0 license.&nbsp;&nbsp;

