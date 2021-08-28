As one of the founding fathers of the French Impressionism, Oscar-Claude Monet (1840–1926) broke free from the convention of copying from the old masters. Monet's impressionistic artworks depicted his direct observation of nature and emphasis on the shifting of lights according to different times and seasons. In this vintage illustration collection, you will find Monet's beautiful landscape and portrait paintings including his famous water lilies, haystacks, and Rouen Cathedral series. Enjoy these impressionist images for free under the CC0 license.