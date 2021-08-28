rawpixel
COVID 19

Health and wellness images from US Government department: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This public domain collection includes healthcare and virus prevention, virus electron micrographs, and laboratory testing photographs.
They are free to download under the CC0 license. 

