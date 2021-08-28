rawpixel
Study of Angel's Hand for "Mercy's Dream" (1857) by Daniel Huntington. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…
Study of Right Hand of Alexander Hamilton (1851) by daniel huntington. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…
Female torso from a plaster cast (1840) by Daniel Huntington. Original from Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by…
Female Torso From a Plaster Cast (1840) by Daniel Huntington.
Mercy's Hand and Arm, Study for "Mercy's Dream" (1857) by Daniel Huntington. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally…
Naked woman posing sexually, vintage nude illustration. Female Nude (1858) by Daniel Huntington. Original from The…
Naked woman posing sexually, vintage nude illustration. Female Nude on a Stool (1858) by Daniel Huntington. Original from…
Two Studies of Hand for Angel Appearing to St. Peter in "Early Christian Martyrs" (1839–1840) by Daniel Huntington.…
Study of Right Hand for "Lesson of Charity" (1850) by Daniel Huntington. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced…
Naked woman showing her bottom. Female Nude (1858) by Daniel Huntington. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced…
