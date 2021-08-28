Born in Hangzhou, China, Ding Fuzhi 丁辅之 (1879–1949) was the founding member of Xiling Seal–Carving Association which focused on developing and researching the art of seal, painting, and calligraphy. He is well known for his creation of seals and his paintings of plum blossoms and fruits in which he used a pointillist technique. The same technique, which branched from Impressionism, was developed by Georges Seurat and Paul Signac in 1886. Inspired by pictograms, Ding depicted the characteristics of each fruit by mixing the naive quality of each fruit against the primitive oracle–bone script, while employing very sophisticated colorization. We have digitally enhanced these antique artworks into high–resolution printable quality. They are free to download under the CC0 license.