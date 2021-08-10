Donatello (1386-1466), a master of sculpture & an Italian Renaissance artist, was born into an influential family in Florence Italy with the full name Donato di Niccolò di Betto Bardi. He started his education in the house of the Martelli family, one of Florence's richest families, and his father was part of one of the seven guilds which had a huge impact on running the city. Together with his friend Brunelleschi, Donatello traveled to Rome to excavate the ancient ruins. The colleagues were the first to systematically study ancient ruins for inspiration. This marked the beginning of the Humanist movement in Florence, and a step back from the previous stiff Medieval and Gothic periods. Donatello’s marble and bronze sculptures influenced many of the young Italian sculptors, including Michelangelo. His most famous sculptures and work include the Saint George, David, Zuccone and The Equestrian Statue of Gattamelata. We have digitally enhanced his public domain artwork. It’s free to download and use under the CC0 licence.