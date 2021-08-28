Dorothea Lange, an American photojournalist and photographer (1895-1965) was best recognized for her work capturing the consequences of the collapse of the U.S. economy, the Great Depression. New Jersey born, she persued her education at the Columbia University in New York. In 1918, she settled in San Francisco and the next year she opened her own studio for portrait photography. In the 1930s, Lange was hired to work for a government program that documented relief sent to farmers who struck with hardship during the Great Depression. Her most notable work ‘Migrant Mother, Nipomo, California’ (1936) had a powerful impact on both the public perception and government policy. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, she photographed Japanese Americans who were forced into internment camps. She was given the Guggenheim Fellowship award in 1941 for photographic excellence. We have curated hundereds of her popular photos. They are free to download and use under CC0 license.