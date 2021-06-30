Édouard Manet (1832–1883) was a French modernist painter and one of the first 19th century artists to paint modern life. His impressionist style is characterized by relatively small and thin brushstrokes that create emphasis on light depiction. Manet was one of the key artists in the transition from realism to impressionism, along with Claude Monet, Edgar Degas, and Pierre-Auguste Renoir. However, he resisted involvement in any one specific style of painting, and only presented his work to the Salon of Paris instead of impressionist exhibitions. His early masterworks, The Luncheon on the Grass and Olympia, created great controversy and served as a rallying point for other young painters. We have digitally enhanced some of his paintings and they are free to download under the CC0 license.