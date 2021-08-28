Edvard Munch (1863–1944) was one of the most famous Expressionist Norwegian painters. His style, known as symbolism, which mainly focused on life, love, anxiety, and loneliness played a significant role in the late 20th-century art, especially in German expressionism. The dark color and somber tones, the exaggerated forms, and the contrasting lines in his designs portrayed his psychological state. His most iconic artwork, The Scream (1893), which depicts the agonized face and radical expressions, symbolizes anxiety, one of human's most common psychological conditions. We have digitally enhanced some of his notable works from the public domain and made them available for you to download under the creative commons 0 license.