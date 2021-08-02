Sir Edward Burne-Jones (1833-1898) was a British designer and Victorian narrative painter. He was born in Birmingham to a picture-framer. He intended to become a minister and studied theology at Oxford. However, his life took a turn when he met William Morris. Together they formed The Brotherhood, a society worshipping the poets and architecture of the middle ages. They both worked together on several projects for Morris & Co. Burne-Jones designed tapestries, jewellery, sculptures, ceramics, furniture and stained glass for the company. His artworks truly captured the spirit of the nineteenth century and the Arts and Crafts movement. In recent decades his art has had a renaissance and become among the most expensive pre-raphaelite artworks to be sold at auction. We have digitally enhanced some of his public domain artworks. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.