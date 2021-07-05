Egypt & Nubia
Illustrations from David Roberts’ Nile illustration (1796–1864). The collection graciously captures life in Egypt and its ancient civilization. Robert, the well-known Oriental painter, illustrated picturesque scenes of Egypt and its architectural landmarks, as well as the daily lives of the people while traveling around this fascinating country. This collection is available for you to download for free under the CC0 license.
