E.A. Séguy Remix Set
Art Nouveau & Art Deco floral patterns, mockups, stickers, and more design elements remixed and inspired by Émile-Alain Séguy's artworks from our own collection of antique pochoir print folios. These beautiful graphic flowers, insects, butterflies, and nature are available in PSD, PNG & vector formats
