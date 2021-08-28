Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880–1938) was one of the most important German Expressionist painters. He was a co-founder of Die Brücke, a group of German expressionist artists formed in Dresden in 1905. Die Brücke and Kirchner took inspiration from Vincent Van Gogh and Edvard Munch, as well as African and Oceanic art. They used woodblock printing as a medium to showcase their signature style: flat, unrealistic images with vivid colors. The recurring themes in Kirchner's artworks included exotic cultures, faraway landscapes, self-portraits, dancers and Berlin street life. His paintings and prints effectively portrayed non-European cultures despite the fact that he never traveled outside of Europe. We have digitally enhanced a collection of more than 100 of his fascinating drawings and paintings under the CC0 license.