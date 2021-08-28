rawpixel
Public Domain Eugène Delacroix
Eugène Delacroix
Eugène Delacroix's Liberty Leading the People, painting commemorating the French Revolution of 1830 (July Revolution)…
large bouquet of flowers--mostly dahlias--in white, pink, orange and red, in a blue and white round jar; more flowers and…
Convulsionists of Tangier by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
The painting depicts Selim and Zuleika from Lord Byron's poem The Bride of Abydos by Eugène Delacroix
View of Tangier from the Seashore by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Royal Tiger by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View of Tangier by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Lion Devouring a Horse by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Lion of the Atlas Mountains by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
tiger lying down with eyes open by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Ovid among the Scythians by Eugène Delacroix
Vintage erotic nude art of a naked woman. Study of a Woman Viewed from Behind (1833) by Eugène Delacroix. Original…
12 results
