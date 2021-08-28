Examples of Chinese Ornament
Chinese ornamental patterns from Owen Jones' book 'Examples of Chinese Ornament: selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections.' We have digitally enhanced these exquisite color plates from our own original 1867 edition of the book. These beautiful oriental public domain designs are free to download and use under the CC0 license
