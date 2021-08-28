Beautiful Arrangements of Flowers, Birds and Butterflies
Curated 18th century flower and animal watercolor illustrations in an oriental style by an unknown artist. Beautiful flower arrangements, bouquets, and fruit baskets, decorated with birds and butterflies. We have digitally enhanced the waterse vintage hand drawn botanical illustrations originally from the Smithsonian into high resolution prints. Free for you to download and use under the CC0 license.
