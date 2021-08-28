Francisco José de Goya y Lucientes (1746-1828) was one of the most important Spanish artists of the age of Enlightenment and Romanticism movement. He is often referred to as the last of the Old Masters and the first of the Modernists. His paintings, drawings, and engravings are notable for illustrating the historical atrocities of the Napoleonic Wars, and the subsequent political tyranny. Goya started out painting portraits and scenes of merry festivals. However, in 1792, after a severe illness that caused him to become deaf, he began painting series of unique and disturbing artworks, known today as The Black Paintings. These paintings depicted grotesque imagery of war and corpses. His famous artworks include: Saturn Devouring His Son, The Clothed Maja and The Nude Maja, Witches’ Sabbath, The Third fo May 1808, and The Disasters of Wars series.

Goya's artworks influenced many modern artists including Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí, as well as a number of operas and feature films. Some of Goya's influential artworks are now free to download and use under the CC0 license in this collection.