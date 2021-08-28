François Boucher (1703–1770) was a French painter, engraver, illustrator and printmaker. He was a proponent of Rococo and had a huge influence in spreading the style throughout Europe. His art was idyllic and voluptuous with a high-toned palette of blues and pinks. He created designs for all decorative arts, porcelains and tapestries. Boucher also painted several portraits including his patroness Madame de Pompadour. He is one of the most celebrated decorative artists of the 18th century. We have digitally enhanced some of his public domain artworks, they are free to download and use under the CC0 license.