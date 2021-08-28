Public domain illustrations from The Natural History of Parrots (1801–1805) by Francois Levaillant, French explorer, collector, and ornithologist. This collection of antique lithographs records several incredible parrot species. It is said that Levaillant mounted the bird specimens, which were preserved in arsenic soap, in life like positions so the artists could capture the images realistically. You can download these high-resolution vintage prints of Levaillant’s parrots under the CC0 license for your personal or commercial use.