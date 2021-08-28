Franz Marc (1880-1916) was a painter and printmaker, and one of the key artists in the German Expressionist movement. Fascinated by futuristic and cubist styles, he used form and symbolism to convey his message about humanity. He is known for his brightly colored animals. Together with Wassily Kandinsky, he founded Der Blau Reiter with the goal to use art to overcome the toxic state of the modern world. His art style had a large impact on the post World War I expressionism artists. We have digitally enhanced some of his famous artworks from the Public Domain. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.