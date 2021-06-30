Frederic Remington (1861–1909) was an American painter, illustrator, sculptor, and writer. He had a great interest in the American Old West, concentrating on the image of cowboys, Native Americans, horses, and the US cavalry. He rose to prominence with interpretations of frontier life, with many of his illustrations published in popular journals such as Harper’s Weekly and Pearson’s Magazine. His nocturnal paintings were filled with color and light, moonlight, firelight, and candlelight. We have digitally enhanced some of the paintings from this American artist, and they are free for you to enjoy under the Creative Commons 0 license.