Floral illustrations from one of the most influential botanical artists, Georg Dionysius Ehret (1708–1770), German botanist and entomologist. He started his career as a gardener's apprentice traveling and working across Europe. Ehret was known for his Linnaean style of botanical illustrations since he closely worked with the "father of modern taxonomy", Carl Linnaeus. Ehret collaborated with Carl Linnaeus and George Clifford on his first botanical collection. We have digitally enhanced some of his botanical plates into high resolution printable quality. This floral collection is free to download and use under the cc0 license.