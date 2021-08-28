George Barbier (1882–1932) became one of the most renowned French Art Deco illustrators after his exhibition of ninety costume drawings at the Galerie Boutet de Monval in Paris. Being a distinguished artist of the Art Deco movement, he created fashion designs for several leading couturiers and fashion houses during the time. Barbier was widely acclaimed for the design of costumes, jewelry, wallpaper, and glasswork. His creations were published in famous magazines including Gazette du Bon Ton, La Vie Parisienne, and Vogue. We have digitally enhanced his magnificent fashion plates from the gilded jazz age of 1920s for you to download for free and use under the CC0 license.