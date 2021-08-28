rawpixel
Portraits and conversation pieces of animals and people by English painter and anatomical draftsman George Stubbs (1724-1806). Self-taught, at first Stubbs practiced as a portrait painter in the north of England. His passion for anatomy was revealed at an early age, and this became the driving force of his life. It was in the 1750&rsquo;s that he began an in-depth study&nbsp;of horse anatomy. This resulted in The Anatomy of the Horse (1766) which became&nbsp;a major work of reference&nbsp;for both naturalists and artists. He was so convinced of the power of observation that he believed nature was superior to art. As immense as his reputation&nbsp;was in the 1760s, the latter part of his life consisted of financial difficult and he died in London almost unnoticed. These artworks have been digitally enhanced and are free to download and use under the CC0 license.&nbsp;

